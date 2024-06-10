England squad arrive at their base in Germany to ramp up Euro 2024 preparations

Gareth Southgate’s England squad have arrived at their remote base in Germany to ramp up their European Championship preparations.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are considered among the favourites to go one better and lift the trophy in Berlin on July 14.

England begin their quest to become kings of the continent in Sunday’s Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, which is around 200 miles from their tournament base.

Southgate’s side will be staying and training at Spa and Golf Resort Weimarer Land situated in the small town of Blankenhain in the middle of Germany.

The resort was used by the German national team in the build-up to Euro 2024 and England arrived at the base they hope to call home for the next five weeks at around 7pm on Monday.

Locals joined media in waving in the Euros-branded England coach.

The team left Birmingham for Germany on Monday afternoon, before making the 40-minute drive from the city of Erfurt to their basecamp.

The day began with a special visitor at St George’s Park, where the Prince of Wales met players and staff before they departed for the Euros.

The Football Association president presented the players with their squad numbers for the tournament and wished the group well, including sharing some advice from Prince Louis.

Heir to the throne William said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’.

England captain Harry Kane stands with the Prince of Wales as he gets a coffee during a visit to St George’s Park (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So, I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch, so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

As well as a visit from Prince William, the team received a send-off from excited local children.

The players signed autographs for the flag-waving kids, who chanted “Football’s Coming Home” as the coach pulled away from St George’s Park.

Jude Bellingham, who linked up with the squad on Sunday after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, said: “Very excited, looking forward to it.

“Obviously a great send-off here and hopefully we can make them proud.”

Eberechi Eze said ahead of leaving for his first major tournament: “It’s a beautiful experience.”