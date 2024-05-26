French Open day one: Andy Murray and Jack Draper crash out at Roland Garros

Andy Murray bowed out of probably his last French Open and Jack Draper was also a first-round casualty.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on day one at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz scrambling his way to victory over JJ Wolf (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz survived a major scare, beating Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, the world number 162, in five sets.

Stat of the day

Strop watch

Andrey Rublev did not take kindly to losing the second set against Taro Daniel (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

No Nadal farewell

Rafael Nadal trained at Roland Garros on Saturday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo revealed on Sunday that a planned farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal had to be scrapped after the 14-time champion revealed that this may not be his last French Open after all. “That’s his wish, even though we’re ready to push the button,” she said.

Brit watch

Andy Murray was well beaten by Stan Wawrinka (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

>

Murray had rushed back from rupturing ankle ligaments in Miami, but probably wished he had not bothered after a 6-4 6-4 6-2 defeat to fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka. Earlier Draper suffered his worst Tour level defeat in his longest ever match. The 22-year-old was a hot favourite to see off Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong, a player ranked 137 places beneath him at 176 in the world, but he was beaten in five sets over four hours and six minutes.

Fallen seeds

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (24), Veronika Kudermetova (29).

Men: Nicolas Jarry (16), Ugo Humbert (17).

Who’s up next?

No doubting the hottest ticket in town. Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion, meets German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in what should be a late afternoon classic.