James Anderson’s England career set to end in summer after crunch McCullum talks

James Anderson’s record-breaking international career seems set to end this summer following crunch talks with England head coach Brendon McCullum.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

But, as first reported by the Guardian, the PA news agency understands McCullum made a visit to the UK recently from his native New Zealand and among other items on his agenda was discussing Anderson’s England future.

England head coach Brendon McCullum spoke with James Anderson (left) about his future (Steven Paston/PA)

With Anderson turning 42 in July and his returns dwindling, having taken just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8 over the past 12 months, McCullum wants to modify the seam attack and build towards the future with one eye on the 2025-26 Ashes.

McCullum spoke with Anderson over a round of golf and although it is as yet unclear whether the Lancastrian has featured in his last Test, a swansong on English soil seems the likeliest outcome.

England play three Tests each against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, who will in August visit Anderson’s home ground of Emirates Old Trafford, where the quick has an end named after him.