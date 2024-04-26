Jurgen Klopp says Arne Slot set for ‘best job in world’ if he joins Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Arne Slot will inherit the “best job in the world” if he is to succeed him as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord to secure the services of the Dutchman – who has said he would like to take over from Klopp – from this summer.

Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015, is standing down at the end of the season.

The German would have liked to sign off with a second Premier League title but that is now looking unlikely after defeat at Everton in midweek left rivals Arsenal and Manchester City with a significant advantage.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham, Klopp said: “It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world.

“Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like, so there is space for improvement.

“It’s a great job, great team, fantastic people. He would take a really, really interesting job.”