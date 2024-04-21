Thomas Frank ‘optimistic’ as Brentford show they can thrive without Ivan Toney

Thomas Frank is excited about Brentford’s attacking potential going into next season after Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Luton.

The Bees ran riot at Kenilworth Road with Yoane Wissa on target twice and Bryan Mbeumo able to pull the strings as the fulcrum of a fluid attack.

Keane Lewis-Potter also got on the scoresheet along with substitute Kevin Schade, while Mikkel Damsgaard caught the eye in a display all the more impressive given Ivan Toney’s absence.

Yoane Wissa, centre left, scores his and Brentford’s second goal against Luton (John Walton/PA)

With Toney eager to move on this summer, the five-goal spree at Luton was a timely example of Brentford being able to show there will be life after the anticipated departure of their talisman.

“We were very good offensively,” Frank acknowledged.

“Wissa getting two goals, a fantastic goal. Keane got a goal, Kevin Schade coming off the bench and got a goal.

“Bryan probably should have got a goal, but was at least two assists and was involved in all the goals, so very pleased with that.

“I think it is promising. I was actually going into this season very optimistic.

Keane Lewis-Potter nods in Brentford’s fourth at Kenilworth Road (John Walton/PA)

“I am always optimistic. Sometimes too optimistic! But I think it is good to have belief in your players.

“Then we have been so unlucky with injuries. You can see when we get more of our best players back the potential in the team.”

Saturday’s comprehensive win extended Brentford’s unbeaten run to five matches and Frank has set the target of ending a “tough season” on a high.

The Bees could be boosted by the return of Toney at Everton next weekend after he was absent at Luton due to his ongoing hip issue.

Frank revealed: “He was very close. If this was a play-off final, which it wasn’t, then I would have played him, but we need to get him absolutely right and fully fit.

“I meant what I said before, after Sheffield United, that I thought he would be ready for this game. It was just too short so I strongly believe he is ready for Everton. I really hope that.”

Ivan Toney sat out the win over Luton (John Walton/PA)

Meanwhile, Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted there would be no major repercussions following their second consecutive 5-1 loss.

“I didn’t rant and rave,” Edwards explained.

“I am not sure it would have had too much of an effect right there and right then. It might be a case on Monday. I’ll see how I feel once I have reviewed things.

“This week we need to show the things we’ve not done well enough and try to correct some things, but at this stage of the season as well what we can’t do now is lose people or blame people.

“I can’t become a different person just because we’ve lost a game of football.”