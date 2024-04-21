Khadija Shaw brace helps Man City move three points clear at top of WSL table

Khadija Shaw scored two goals to help Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with an emphatic 5-0 victory over West Ham.

City made their breakthrough in the very first minute when Leila Ouahabi placed in Jess Park’s low cross and Shaw got herself on the scoresheet by picking out the top corner inside the box just a couple of minutes later.

Shaw rocketed a header in for their third to take her WSL goal tally past 50 and City sealed the rout with two goals in the final 10 minutes courtesy of Laura Blindkilde and Park.

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Beth Mead scored in each half as Arsenal secured their third successive league win with a convincing 3-0 victory over Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

Mead opened the scoring in the 28th minute when she fired home from close range and her England team-mate Alessia Russo was next on the scoresheet when she picked out the bottom corner from inside the box in the 75th minute.

Mead sealed her brace three minutes later with a clever dink from close range to keep the gap to leaders City to six points.

Beth Mead scored twice for Arsenal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Maya Le Tissier celebrated her new four-year deal with a last-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Looking to continue momentum from their Women’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea last week, Manchester United hit the front in the 13th minute courtesy of Melvine Malard’s looping header.

Spurs turned the game upside down in the space of a couple of minutes as Beth England equalised in the 29th minute before Jessica Naz whipped beyond Mary Earps a couple of minutes later.

While it looked like Tottenham were on their way to their third successive win, Le Tissier’s close-range header secured a point for the hosts.