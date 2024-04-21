Jude Bellingham nets stoppage-time El Clasico winner for Real Madrid

Real Madrid took a giant leap towards the LaLiga title after Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 win against arch-rivals Barcelona.

Bellingham fired home at the far post in the first minute of added time after Vinicius Junior’s first-half penalty and Lucas Vazquez had cancelled out goals from Barca pair Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez in El Clasico.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved 11 points clear of Barca at the top of the table with six games remaining with victory at the Bernabeu, where the visitors needed to win to preserve their title aspirations.

Atletico Madrid’s top-four hopes were dented as they followed up their midweek Champions League exit to Borussia Dortmund with a shock 2-0 defeat at Alaves, with Carlos Benavidez and Luis Rioja on target for the hosts.

Real Sociedad remain in the final European qualification place after being held 1-1 at Getafe, for whom Mason Greenwood assisted Oscar Rodriguez’s first-half equaliser after Ander Barrenetxea had given the visitors the lead.

In the Bundesliga, Josip Stanisic’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched champions Bayer Leverkusen a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund and extended his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions this season to 45 matches.

Leverkusen, crowned German title winners for the first time last week, trailed to Niclas Fullkrug’s late effort at Signal Iduna Park before Croatia defender Stanisic headed them level in the seventh minute of added time.

Third-placed Stuttgart’s 11-game unbeaten league run was halted in a 2-1 defeat at mid-table Werder Bremen.

In Serie A, Atalanta climbed back up to sixth place with a 2-1 win at Monza, with Charles De Ketelaere and El Bilal Toure on target before Daniel Maldini’s late consolation for the hosts.

Paris St Germain moved 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after a convincing 4-1 home win against Lyon, in which Goncalo Ramos fired a double with all five goals scored before the interval.

Third-placed Brest slipped to back-to-back defeats, with their bid for a top-three finish faltering after a 2-0 home defeat to Monaco.

Denis Zakaria and Takumi Minamino scored either side of half-time for Monaco, who had Eliesse Ben Seghir and Wilfried Singo sent off in added time, both for violent conduct.

Lille maintained their Champions League challenge, bouncing back from their Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Aston Villa by beating Strasbourg 1-0 at home.

Jonathan David struck early in the first half to lift Lille one point behind Brest with a game in hand.