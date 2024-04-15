On this day in 2009: Andy Flower named as England team director

On this day in 2009, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower had been appointed England team director.

His appointment came following a global search to find Peter Moores’ successor and potential high-profile targets such as Australian Tom Moody and South African Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out, while Kent’s Graham Ford withdrew his application.

Flower was appointed on a permanent basis after acting as interim head coach on England’s tour of the West Indies, which is when he made up his mind to put himself forward for the job.

Andy Flower was named England Team Director in 2009 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“When I went on that West Indian tour I didn’t know whether I wanted to apply for this job or not. Halfway through I had made up my mind that I did,” Flower said.

“I’m very honoured to be given the position. I believe the last three months will stand me in good stead.

“I was interim coach for that tour, now that I’m in charge, so to speak, things change, definitely.”

Flower spent five years at the helm and the start of a largely successful stint saw England beat Australia 2-1 in the 2009 Ashes just months after his appointment.

Flower oversaw a hat-trick of Ashes victories (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Success followed as England won the World Twenty20 in the West Indies in 2010 and the Test side rose to the top of the World Test rankings in 2011 following a 3-1 Ashes victory, ending a 24-year wait to win in Australia.

Another triumph over Australia followed in 2013 with a 3-0 win, but a 5-0 reverse in the return Ashes spelt the end of his reign as team director and he subsequently stepped down in January 2014.