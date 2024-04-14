Masters day three: Ludvig Aberg embracing chance to make history

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg vowed to embrace his opportunity to make history in what promised to be a thrilling final round of the 88th Masters.

Aberg is making his major championship debut at Augusta National after only turning professional in June, but went into the last 18 holes just three shots off the lead held by world number one Scottie Scheffler.

No player has won the Masters in their first major start, while Fuzzy Zoeller was the last player to win a green jacket on their tournament debut in 1979.

“I think about it all the time. I’m OK thinking about it,” Aberg said after a third round of 70.

“Obviously I’m a competitor and I want to win tournaments. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and to be here playing golf.

“I don’t think you should shy away from it. I don’t think you should try to push it away. I try to embrace it, and I try to be okay with all that comes with it, I guess.”

Scheffler birdied the 18th in round three to claim a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa, who would just be a US Open victory away from completing a career grand slam if he triumphs on Sunday.

Max Homa was two shots off the pace following a 73 containing 17 pars and one bogey, with Aberg another stroke back and Bryson DeChambeau four off the lead after a remarkable birdie on the last.

Shot of the day

Bryson DeChambeau was staring at a bogey and six-shot deficit before holing out from 77 yards for an unlikely birdie on the 18th.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray suggests the winner will be one of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg or Bryson DeChambeau.

Quote of the day

Max Homa readies himself for a Sunday scrap at Augusta.

Hardest hole

Despite Bryson DeChambeau’s last-minute heroics, the 18th played as the hardest hole thanks to a fiendish hole location. A total of five birdies, 18 bogeys and six double bogeys resulted in a scoring average of 4.467.

Easiest hole

The eighth hole reclaimed its crown as the easiest hole from the second, yielding 27 birdies and just two bogeys for an average of 4.617.

Key tee times (all BST)

1435 Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

1845 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1905 Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

1915 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

1925 Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

1935 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Weather forecast

Mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures are forecast for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The wind will remain light out of the southwest and likely average 7-15 mph each day.