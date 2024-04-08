Harvey Elliott backing Liverpool to come through ‘tough finish’ and win title

Harvey Elliott still believes Liverpool can end Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign with the Premier League crown despite ceding control of the title race by slipping up at rivals Manchester United.

The Reds had control of a mammoth three-way title tussle after Manchester City and Arsenal fought out a forgettable goalless draw last weekend, but the dynamics changed at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool salvaged a 2-2 draw through Mohamed Salah’s spot-kick having failed to capitalise on their early dominance, with Luis Diaz’s effort all they had to show before Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo stunners.

“Jurgen’s cracking up” echoed around Old Trafford after a result that put Arsenal in the driving seat with seven matches remaining.

Liverpool are level with them on 71 points but have a substantially worse goal difference, yet Elliott remains confident that they can end Klopp’s reign with his second Premier League title.

“We can’t be thinking about other teams and watching what they are doing and basing our games off them,” he said.

“We need to keep being selfish and keep getting three points on the board.

“We are in the best possible position to do it, we’ve got unbelievable fans behind us that will be backing us in each and every game until the end of the season. We have the team to do it, so who says we can’t?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Alexis Mac Allister after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We just need to keep going and keep taking it game by game, making sure we are recovered both physically and mentally and keep going.

“It will be a tough finish but we just need to keep going.”

Elliott impressed off the bench at Old Trafford, where he won the penalty that allowed Salah to salvage a point in the 84th minute.

“It should have been all three,” the substitute told Liverpool’s website. “But I think at the same time we need to look at the game, and we were trailing.

“I think the boys showed unbelievable fight and courage to come back, to stay level-headed, stay in the game and get the equaliser.

“A point is better than nothing. We wanted the three points – there’s no doubt about that – but a point is better than losing.”

It was another pulsating meeting between the rivals, just three weeks on from United winning an FA Cup classic 4-3 at the end of extra-time.

Liverpool failed to take their chances that day, just as they did on Sunday having registered 28 shots.

Liverpool wasted periods of dominance against United (Martin Rickett/PA)

On not being clinical enough at key stages of the game, Elliott said: “Absolutely. We had many opportunities.

“Whether it was the final pass or the finish, it just wasn’t there for us today but unfortunately that’s football. But the fight and desire to keep going until the final whistle was amazing.

“I think as a team, as a club with the fans as well backing us, in a stadium like this when it’s not easy at all, it’s a credit to everyone involved.

“We need to keep fighting because it’s going to be a very tough run now and we need to keep going.”