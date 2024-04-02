On this day in 2002: AP McCoy breaks 55-year record for most winners in a season

AP McCoy broke Sir Gordon Richards’ 55-year record for winners in a season when he got his 270th win at Warwick on this day in 2002.

After earlier equalling the record of 269 winners on Shepherds Rest, McCoy followed up by taking the Leek Wooton Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

McCoy displayed the tenacity that earned him record after record during his career with a typically strong ride on his boss Martin Pipe’s Valfonic.

McCoy celebrates on Valfonic (Rui Vieira/PA)

The four-year-old looked to be struggling but McCoy conjured a run out of Pipe’s horse to seal his place in racing history.

And McCoy said: “Obviously it’s brilliant to get there in the end. It’s taken a while as I keep saying I can’t make the horses go any faster as much as I’d like to be able to but I can’t.

“I actually thought I would struggle today as I thought Shampooed, Shepherds Rest and this one just had chances and I’m obviously really pleased that all three have won.”

Pipe was quick to praise his stable jockey, with whom he enjoyed so much success.

McCoy retired in 2015 after riding 4,358 winners (David Davies/PA)

He said: “Brilliant wasn’t it? It’s absolutely brilliant that he should beat Sir Gordon Richards’ record and I’m thrilled to bits for him.

“I’m highly delighted he was on one of my horses. He deserves it, he’s a dedicated, brilliant jockey.

“Only this morning he was down schooling my team of horses for the National over National fences that we built.

“Not only did he school his own ride but other people’s too. He’s a fabulous, generous team player.”

McCoy retired in April 2015 with 4,358 winners to his name.