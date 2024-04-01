On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta makes history for British women at Miami Open

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to win the Miami Open when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki on this day in 2017.

The 25-year-old took the title with a 6-4 6-3 win over the former world number one, one of the most prestigious results for a Briton on the WTA circuit in decades.

Seeded 10th for the tournament, Konta put together an impressive run by seeing off Simona Halep in an epic quarter-final and Venus Williams in the last four.

It was Konta’s second triumph of the year, having already claimed the Apia International in Sydney, while Wozniacki made it three final defeats in a row.

The Dane was broken in the first game of the match and could not save the set despite picking up form. Wozniacki was troubled by an ankle injury in the second set, with Konta pushing into the lead and closing things out with a deft lob.

Konta, who moved to a then career-high ranking of seventh, was in reflective mood afterwards.

“I needed to go through certain life experiences, not just on court, off court as well, to I think make me into the competitor that I am, and also the person off court,” she said.

“I think a lot of things go very hand and hand when it comes to sport. It’s not just a job. It’s your life. It’s your lifestyle. I think you have to grow up in a lot of different areas for it to transfer on court as well.”

Konta scored another impressive win over Simona Halep at Wimbledon that same summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Within a matter of months Konta was making waves at Wimbledon, once again knocking off Halep in the quarter-finals to reach the final four in front of her home fans.

She was beaten there by Williams, who also ended her hopes of defending the Miami Open crown in 2018.

The 2021 Nottingham Open was Konta’s fourth and final career title before she retired in December of that year after suffering from a knee injury.

She married her long-time partner the same month and became a mother the following year, and has since moved into broadcasting.