Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali charged over alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the FA has announced.

Tonali is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023.

The 23-year-old, who is currently serving a 10-month ban for betting offences while playing in Italy, has until April 5 to respond.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support.

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

In October last year Tonali was suspended for 10 months after reaching a plea bargain following an investigation into illegal betting conducted by the Italian Prosecutor’s Officer and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

He was also fined 20,000 euros and ordered to partake in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues after his agent, Giuseppe Riso, said the former AC Milan midfielder was living with a gambling addiction.

Tonali joined Newcastle in early July for a reported fee of around £55million.

The Italy international scored on his debut in a 5-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa and had made 12 appearances in all competition for the Magpies when his season was cut short.

He is not eligible to return to competitive action until August 27.

Tonali is unavailable until August due to his current ban (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following the initial news of his ban, campaigners likened asking a footballer who is addicted to gambling to play in stadia plastered in betting logos to making an alcoholic work in a pub.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is currently on garden leave, admitted the investigation into Tonali was “a whirlwind” and a “massive shock”.

“These things happen in football, but obviously when it happens in this

context it’s not something you expect,” Ashworth said in early November.

“Our first port of call is to look after and support him. It’s probably more difficult for him than anyone else.

“We’re putting together a programme of what he can and can’t do over the coming months to get him back flying in August.”