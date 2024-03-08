Anthony Gordon in ‘really good place’ as Newcastle star chases England call-up

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told Anthony Gordon his England dream will take care of itself if he maintains his scintillating form at club level.

The 23-year-old, who starred in the under-21s’ European Championship success last summer, scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolves to underline the progression he has made since his £45million switch from Everton in January 2023.

Gordon’s efforts have inevitably seen his name thrown into the conversation surrounding Gareth Southgate’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium and, beyond that, the Euro 2024 finals.

Asked how close he was to the senior squad, club boss Howe said: “I don’t know how close he is – that’s for Gareth to talk about, not me. But his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level.

“He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers, and he’s delivered that as well. I think he’s in a really good place.

“I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form. Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself.

“Anthony has done that and I don’t think he’s been distracted at any time. He’s kept looking at the short term and is very motivated to play every minute of every game, which I love about him. His career is in a good place.”

Gordon arrived on Tyneside after a difficult end to his spell at Goodison Park with fans accusing him of forcing his way out of the club he had joined as a schoolboy, and found his initial months in the North East testing.

However, Howe is convinced he has learned from those experiences – and that of becoming a father – as he has matured on and off the pitch.

The head coach said: “For someone so young, he has had so many really good experiences – and that is not always positive experiences. His experience at Everton will definitely have strengthened him.

“That was difficult for him, and it was difficult year last year. He has left Liverpool, and that is a big thing for someone so young. He has just had a baby, and anyone who goes through that experience as a young man knows what effect that can have on your life and psychology.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, left, is facing a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury (Owen Humphries/PA)

“He has some really good things in his life which keep him stable, motivated to do well and fingers crossed, he can continue his form.”

Gordon will hope to maintain that form at Chelsea on Monday evening, a game for which Lewis Hall – who Howe revealed is close to meeting the criteria to make his £28m switch to Newcastle permanent – is ineligible under the terms of his loan agreement.

Full-back Kieran Trippier will miss out with a calf injury suffered against Wolves which is likely to sideline him for two games and rule him out of England duty.