Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir for England’s third Test against India

Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir in England’s only change for the third Test against India starting in Rajkot on Thursday.

The England selectors have opted for Wood’s pace ahead of Bashir’s off-spin and the PA news agency understands Rehan Ahmed’s visa issue has now been resolved.

The teenage leg-spinner’s single-entrance visa expired the moment he left for England’s mid-series break in the United Arab Emirates and he was initially red-flagged upon the team’s return to India on Monday. He was granted an emergency two-day visa.

England go into the Test with the series level at 1-1 after the opening two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

It is the first time England have gone with two seamers so far this series with Wood and James Anderson available to skipper Ben Stokes in his 100th Test.

On bringing in Wood for Bashir, Stokes said: “Taking a bit of knowledge from the last Test match we played here, albeit a long time ago, it was a pretty true, flat wicket.

“Looking at it today, it looks a bit platey but I think it’s a good wicket.

“Bringing in an extra seamer this week is the option we’ve gone with because we think it’s going to give us the best chance of winning this week.”