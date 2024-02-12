Adam Peaty lands podium place on his return to action in World Championships

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty finished third on his return to the World Championships 100 metres breaststroke final in Doha.

Peaty was sidelined from the 2022 event due to a foot injury, and he missed out last year after stepping away from the sport to prioritise his mental health.

After qualifying fastest for the final, 29-year-old Peaty did not threaten gold medallist Nic Fink, of the United States, who led from start to finish.

Fink clocked 58.57 seconds, with Italian Nicolo Martinenghi second in 58.84 and then Peaty, who has won the event on three occasions, taking bronze in 59.10.