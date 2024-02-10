Nick Taylor ends second round in deadlock for Phoenix lead with Andrew Novak

Canada’s Nick Taylor has matched the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course record at the Phoenix Open to head into the weekend tied for the lead with America’s Andrew Novak.

Taylor finished his first round with an 11-under 60 on Friday, thanks to weather delays that saw the first round spill over into the tournament’s second day.

Returning to the course later on Friday to start his second round, Taylor began on shaky ground before pulling it together with two birdies on the back nine to card a one-under 70.

That puts him equal with Novak at the top of the leaderboard on 12-under.

Due to inclement weather, more than half of the field still needs to finish the second round on Saturday, although more rain is forecast.