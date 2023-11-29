Man Utd set to face Galatasaray in Champions League despite bad weather

Manchester United’s match at Galatasaray is set to go ahead after bad weather throughout the day in Istanbul had put the Champions League clash in doubt.

Relentless rain has been falling in the Turkish city throughout the day and there are concerns over the state of the pitch at Rams Park.

A statement from UEFA said: “We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and at this time the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

United and Galatasaray arrived as planned, beginning their warm-ups as scheduled.

Erik ten Hag’s men go into the match bottom of Group A having lost three of their four games so far in this season’s competition, and without a win away to Galatasaray in their last three visits.

Galatasaray twice came from behind to win 3-2 when the sides met at Old Trafford in October, with Mauro Icardi scoring an 81st-minute winner after United midfielder Casemiro had been sent off.