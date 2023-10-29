Notification Settings

Sir Bobby Charlton tributes – in pictures

UK & international sports

Charlton died at the age of 86 earlier this month.

A fan with a banner
A fan with a banner

Former Manchester United team-mates, City opponents and fans paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Charlton, who died at the age of 86 earlier this month, was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and enjoyed great success with United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the images from the latest tributes to a much-loved figure in world football.

Sir Bobby Charlton
There was a giant banner in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton inside Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Flowers were laid before the Manchester derby (Dave Thompson/AP)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Liverpool players observe a minute’s applause in memory of Charlton and Bill Kenwright at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Fans left flowers, shirts and scarves at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Charlton was remembered ahead of kick-off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Former Manchester United and City players joined a tribute at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
A black corner flag at Old Trafford in memory of Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)
A scarf on the empty chair formerly used by Charlton
A scarf was placed on the empty chair formerly used by Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)
