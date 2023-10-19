Las Vegas Aces seal back-to back WNBA titles

Aces Liberty Basketball

The Las Vegas Aces have won back-to-back WNBA titles by beating New York Liberty in four games.

The Aces, the first team to defend the crown since 2002, took the fourth game in New York 70-69 to seal a 3-1 series victory.

With the sides level at 64-64, Jackie Young and Aja Wilson put the Aces six points up with one minute 26 seconds left on the clock.

New York cut that to a single point, but were unable to land the winning basket on the buzzer.

Wilson, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, was named the MVP of the Finals series.