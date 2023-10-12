England-Australia friendly to remember victims of Israel-Palestine conflict

Tributes will be paid at Wembley on Friday to the innocent victims of the Israel and Palestine conflict

Black armbands will be worn and a period of silence observed at the England v Australia friendly to remember the innocent victims of the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

The Football Association has confirmed its plans to pay tribute, having come under pressure to illuminate the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks by Hamas militants over the weekend which were followed by Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

“On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine,” the FA said in a statement.

Wembley remembers the victims of the conflict in Israel and Palestine. — The FA (@FA) October 12, 2023

“Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering.

“England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick-off.”

The statement added that flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality not linked to England or Australia will not be permitted inside Wembley on Friday night.

The FA will also promote the British Red Cross emergency appeal which has been set up to help people caught up in the humanitarian crisis.

The British Government has written to UK sports bodies encouraging them to mark events in Israel appropriately.

The Rugby Football League is discussing how best supporters and teams can most appropriately show respect to the conflict’s victims at Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

Moeen then put up a new post, without the flag but containing the same Malcolm X quote: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board released a statement which read: “We deplore the appalling loss of innocent life following recent events in Israel and Palestine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the innocent victims, and those who are still missing, as well as the communities who are affected.