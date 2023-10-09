Cricket among sports put forward for inclusion at the 2028 Olympics

A men's and women's T20 tournament looks set to feature at the 2028 Games

Cricket is on the verge of returning to the Olympics for the first time in 128 years after the sport was put forward for inclusion at the 2028 Games.

There has only been one cricket match played at an Olympics, when Great Britain defeated hosts France in a low-scoring Test match to win gold at the 1900 Games.

But a men’s and women’s T20 competition joins baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash in being endorsed by the organisers of the Los Angeles Games as additional sports for five years’ time.

A massive step for cricket and its bid for inclusion at the 2028 Olympic Games. Details ?https://t.co/S7p3FzK2tk — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2023

LA28 said in a statement its proposal will be “reviewed” by the International Olympic Committee executive board for “ratification” at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai on October 16.

International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay was cautiously optimistic about the news, two years on from the governing body announcing it would bid to have the sport included at the Olympics.

He said: “We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics.

“Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.