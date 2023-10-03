Football rumours: Arsenal among several clubs interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stade Rennais FC â Pre Season Friendly â Molineux Stadium

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly lining up Wolves winger Pedro Neto for a summer transfer. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners considered launching a bid for the 23-year-old in 2022 but nothing materialised. The club are believed to have maintained their interest however, and join Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid in keeping tabs on the Portugal international.

Arsenal’s Ben White could be set to sign a new contract (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mail says negotiations have begun over a new contract for defender Ben White. The development comes despite the 25-year-old England international having three years left on his £120,000-a-week deal.

And The Sun says Manchester United have sent a scout to monitor 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, with a view to a potential January deal.

Social media round-up

Chelsea face embarrassing £250m loan after Todd Boehly transfer gamble fails ?https://t.co/v8zSzl5lSR pic.twitter.com/zahU1y5omb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 2, 2023

Kevin Muscat interested in become Rangers' next manager following Michael Beale's dismissal https://t.co/BNAj4TwmO7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 3, 2023

Players to watch

Bryan Cristante in action for Italy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bryan Cristante: Calciomercato reports Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are set to make a move for the Roma midfielder.