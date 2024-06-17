On this day in 2003: Man United accept £25m David Beckham bid from Real Madrid

Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003.

A United academy graduate, the England captain went on to make 394 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League crown.

He helped United to the league title in 2003, but his future had been the subject of intense speculation amid reports of a rift with manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Beckham went on to spend four seasons in Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Initially it looked like Barcelona would be Beckham’s destination, with the player having been a key part of Joan Laporta’s successful campaign to become president of the Catalan club, but the midfielder instead opted for their rivals Real.

A statement from Manchester United confirming the move read: “Manchester United today reached agreement for the transfer of David Beckham to Real Madrid for a fee of 35million euros (approximately £25m).

“The deal is expected to be completed in July, conditional upon approval by the boards of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and on the provision of satisfactory payment guarantees.

David Beckham finished his playing career at PSG (Adam Davy/PA)

“David Beckham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and expects to sign his new contract with the club on completion.”

Beckham spent four seasons at the Bernabeu, winning the 2006-07 LaLiga title, before going on to play for Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and finishing his career at Paris St Germain.

He retired in 2013 at the age of 38 and is now the owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.