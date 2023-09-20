Conor Benn set for boxing return in Orlando

Conor Benn

Conor Benn will make his boxing comeback in Orlando on Saturday in his first bout since his two failed drugs tests.

Benn has not stepped into the ring since he knocked out Chris van Heerden in April last year. His proposed October bout with Chris Eubank Jr fell through following two positive tests for the banned drug clomifene, which resulted in him being hit with a provision suspension.

Benn promised to prove his innocence and, while he was formally charged by UK Anti-Doping in April, it was announced in July he had been cleared by an independent National Anti-Doping Panel.

EL JEFE IS BACK!! REDEMPTION‼️?? pic.twitter.com/enuYMxZ2SU — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 20, 2023

UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control appealed against the decision to lift Benn’s provisional suspension last month, which prevented the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn being able to resume his boxing career in his home country.

Benn and promotion company Matchroom have now decided to try and get his career back on track with a bout in the United States.

Mexican veteran Rodolfo Orozco has been drafted in as a last-minute opponent for Benn, whose fight will be the co-main event of the show also involving super-lightweights Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda at Caribe Royale.

Benn said: “I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit. A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption.