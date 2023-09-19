Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ant and Dec relish Newcastle’s European adventure – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed the City Ground.

Ant and Dec were ready for Newcastle's Champions League return
Ant and Dec were ready for Newcastle's Champions League return

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 19.

Football

Ant and Dec were ready for Newcastle’s Champions League adventure.

Peter Crouch had a laugh at his own expense.

What a photo.

Jenni Hermoso hit back.

Alan Shearer was buzzing to see Champions League nights back for Newcastle.

Callum Hudson-Odoi enjoyed home comforts.

Tennis

Andy Murray could not wait for Magaluf!

Cricket

The wind was causing some trouble.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed the City Ground.

KP had a broken night’s sleep.

England batter Danni Wyatt switched sports to take in the Rugby World Cup.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood turned his attention to the Ryder Cup.

Snooker

The Rocket was still celebrating.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News