Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka adds to Manchester United’s injury woes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a spell on the sidelines for 'several weeks'

Absentee-hit Manchester United have confirmed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a “period on the sidelines” after picking up an injury as a late substitute against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag’s men have endured a challenging start to the season, with off-field issues compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

United are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener at Bayern Munich on the back of a 3-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, when their injury issues worsened.

ℹ️ @AWBissaka is set for a spell on the sidelines.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 18, 2023

Wan-Bissaka was named on the bench having dealt with illness in the build-up and then picked up an injury when brought on as a 85th-minute substitute.

United said in a statement: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.”

It has been reported that Wan-Bissaka is facing two months out as the right-back joins United’s lengthy list of absentees.

Erik ten Hag has been hit by a number of issues on and off the pitch this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out along with centre-back Raphael Varane, while deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat has to make his debut due to a knock.

Mason Mount has not featured since picking up an injury in last month’s loss at Tottenham, while Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are also sidelined.