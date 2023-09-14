Notification Settings

Sciver-Brunt sets record and Lionesses hunt honours – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the fastest ODI century for an England women’s team.

England Women v Sri Lanka Women – Third Metro Bank ODI – Uptonsteel County Ground

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history for England.

Football

England stars are in the running for top FIFA awards.

Kyle Walker commits to Man City.

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed his welcome.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was working hard.

Golf

Broad a runner for Ryder?

KP was impressed.

Ludvig Aberg underlined his Ryder Cup credentials at Wentworth.

Caddy Billy Foster remembered one of the game’s greats.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan was grateful.

UK & international sports



