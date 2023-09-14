Sciver-Brunt sets record and Lionesses hunt honours – Thursday’s sporting social

A brutal knock from the No.1 ranked player in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings in her 100th ODI ?

The 66-ball ton is the fastest ODI hundred by an England women's player ?#ENGvSL | https://t.co/6yxy1arblG pic.twitter.com/Rvxi0l7eU0

— ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2023