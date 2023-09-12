Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social

I am very proud to be an ambassador for AFCON in 2024 held in my beautiful country, Ivory Coast ??

I was so proud to lift the AFCON trophy in 2015 and now it is a great honour to help welcome those from around Africa and the world to my country. pic.twitter.com/fcaRTJxpqM

— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 12, 2023