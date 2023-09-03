Michael Beale urges Rangers to ‘dust themselves down’ and be ready after break

Michael Beale

Michael Beale went on the defensive after his Rangers side were booed at the end of their 1-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

The Light Blues controversially had a Kemar Roofe goal ruled out in the first half after a VAR check saw referee Don Robertson award a foul to Celtic for Cyriel Dessers’ challenge on defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s late first-half strike proved to be a winner and took the Hoops four points clear of Rangers after four cinch Premiership games going into the international break.

Rangers’ Todd Cantwell rues a missed chance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Home supporters vented their frustration at manager Beale and the players at the final whistle.

Beale said: “I am speaking after a defeat. I don’t think everything at Rangers is broken and everything at Celtic is rosy after today’s game.

“Two teams played today, we made a huge mistake for a goal. We had chances to score and win that game and we didn’t.

“We have to dust ourselves down. We have two weeks now to work on the training pitch, it’s a good period for us barring the internationals who are away.

“And then we have to come back. I think we have five games in 15 days when we come back, so it’s a chance for us in that moment to show improvement.

“I understand the frustration with the fans. It is with the shirt. It is not just at Rangers, it is anywhere.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson (centre) applauds the fans after the game (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It is a derby, a game where there is a lot of emotion involved and the fans expect their team to get a result and we didn’t.

“That’s par for the course. In terms of pressure, you are always under pressure in this job.

“You are only ever a couple of results not going your way to feel that. The most pressure is the one we put on ourselves and we have fallen short of that today because I expected and wanted us to get a result.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes I think the result is harsh on us but in terms of these games, they are only about the result.”

Beale was unhappy about Roofe’s goal being ruled out but equally unhappy about the goal his side conceded, when Furuhashi ran on to a Matt O’Riley header and rifled past goalkeeper Jack Butland.

He said: “The VAR decision I’m not sure about, I think Cyriel puts his foot down and the boy kicks him. I think he is a lucky boy.

30' The goal has been disallowed for a foul in the build-up following a VAR review. Rangers 0-0 Celtic https://t.co/WNdWihRXuw — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 3, 2023

“I am disappointed that goes against us. Having said that, there is a lot of football to be played afterwards.

“It’s a really poor goal, a goal that you cannot concede. It’s an isolated moment, we almost concede the goal ourselves.

“It’s a good finish from the lad but we shouldn’t concede a goal like that. In the second half we pushed, we chased the game, we had big moments to score.

“We could have created more but we certainly had big moments to score and we didn’t.