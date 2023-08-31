Football rumours: Al-Ittihad ready to make £118m bid for Mohamed Salah

Ansu Fati to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place between #BHAFC and Barça as revealed earlier, verbal agreeement now done ??✨

◉ NO buy option clause.◉ Loan deal until June 2024.◉ Main part of salary covered.

Travel booked on Thursday, Brighton want it signed ASAP. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1yHKYArJ9I

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023