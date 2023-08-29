US Open day one: Djokovic and Swiatek ease through as Brit Lily Miyazaki shines

Novak Djokovic returned to the top of the ATP world rankings with victory in round one at Flushing Meadows

Novak Djokovic is back at world number one after beating Alexandre Muller in straight sets and Iga Swiatek began her title defence by dropping only one game against Rebecca Peterson.

Britain’s Lily Miyazaki made a mark on her Flushing Meadows debut to reach round two.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one at the US Open.

Pic of the day

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the opening ceremony of the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined a ceremony to honour former champion and equality campaigner Billie Jean King, and celebrate 50 years since the US Open offered equal prize money to men and women.

Match of the day

Coco Gauff feeling the energy now! ??? pic.twitter.com/ZSie2m6DIQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2023

Coco Gauff came from a set down in a thriller under the lights on Arthur Ashe against German qualifier Laura Siegemund. The American teenager, seeded sixth, eventually came through 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Shock of the day

Usopen site map. In case you can find court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday followed by 11:00 @usopen #seeyou #lovemyfans #loveyoursupport pic.twitter.com/EfWkHJljLv — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 26, 2023

Holger Rune tweeted a map of the Flushing Meadows site to highlight his frustration at being shoved out on Court Five. The Danish fourth seed’s irritation was clear as he slumped to a four-set defeat to Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Stench of the day

Maria Sakkari went to pot against Rebeka Masarova (Charles Krupa)/AP)

It’s a hard court, not grass, but eighth seed Maria Sakkari complained to the umpire about the smell of “weed” wafting through the air during her surprise defeat by Rebeka Masarova.

Brit watch

Lily Miyazaki branded her US Open debut “surreal” after winning her first match at a grand slam.

There were echoes of Emma Raducanu after the 27-year-old qualifier, Britain’s sole representative on day one, beat Russian Margarita Betova 6-3 6-3.

“It’s huge for me, I think,” said Miyazaki. “Qualifying was also, like, obviously a huge confidence booster, but winning at the main draw, it just feels a bit surreal.”

The world number 199 may be unlikely to emulate Raducanu’s fairy-tale title win two years ago, but she still secured a near-£100,000 pay day and a high-profile second-round match against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Fallen seeds

Holger Rune bowed out (John Minchillo/AP)

Women: Maria Sakkari (8), Veronika Kudermetova (16), Anhalina Kalinina (28), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (29).

Men: Holger Rune (4), Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Lorenzo Musetti (18), Alexander Bublik (25), Sebastian Korda (31).

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray won the title in 2012 (Victoria Jones/PA)