‘You represent the best of America’ – Simone Biles lauded by President Joe Biden

When we see Simone compete, we're witnessing unmatched power and grace.

Not only is she the first in history to hold all eight U.S. gymnastics titles, but she's a trailblazer who spoke up for those who couldn't speak for themselves.

You represent the best of America. https://t.co/mwwVb5bjUZ

— President Biden (@POTUS) August 28, 2023