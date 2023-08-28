Atletico Madrid run riot in demolition of Rayo Vallecano

Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid scored four times in 13 second-half minutes to win 7-0 at Rayo Vallecano to move second in the LaLiga table.

Atletico were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina effectively ended the game as a contest against Rayo, who had previously won their opening two games of the season.

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Diego Simeone’s side put their hosts to the sword in the final 20 minutes, with Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente also on target to move Atletico two points behind Real Madrid at the top.

Starting the week off right ? pic.twitter.com/gVTn1hC1tM — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 28, 2023

Elsewhere an 84th-minute penalty from Borja Mayoral sealed a 1-0 win for Getafe at home to Alaves.

Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half as Inter Milan beat Cagliari 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Serie A season and move third in the table.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up took the lead after 21 minutes when Marcus Thuram slipped the ball through to Dumfries who cleverly angled the ball across goal into the far corner.

Inter’s advantage was doubled when Martinez cut inside and rolled a cool finish beyond the goalkeeper to send Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari to their first defeat of the season.

Salernitana needed a goal in the 72nd minute from Boulaye Dia to rescue a point at home to Udinese to remain unbeaten after two games.