FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, pictured centre

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

#FIFPRO statement on Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales: pic.twitter.com/h9aGWfuSKx — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 23, 2023