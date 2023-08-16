Notification Settings

Football rumours: Crystal Palace unhappy with Chelsea over bid for Michael Olise

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chelsea are interested in signing the 21-year-old for £35million.

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Selhurst Park
What the papers say

Crystal Palace are reportedly unhappy with Chelsea over “tapping up” concerns during their pursuit of Michael Olise, according to the Daily Mail. Chelsea are looking to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder for £35million after activating a release clause but the Mail report that the Eagles are concerned over the way the approach for their player has been handled.

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao – Pre Season Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire (Liam McBurney, PA)

West Ham’s deal to sign former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly fallen through after the club became tired of waiting for the defender to agree on the move to the club, the Guardian reports.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool are widening their hunt for a defensive midfielder with the club identifying six players including Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Liverpool – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (right) and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (Adam Davy, PA)

Mohammed Salah: Football365 says the Liverpool forward has given permission for a Saudi Pro League team to negotiate with the club.

Lucas Paqueta: A new offer from Manchester City is imminent for the West Ham midfielder, according to Football Insider.

