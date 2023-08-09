Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Valtteri Bottas goes for a ride with Lance Armstrong – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Lance Armstrong was cycling with a Formula One star
Lance Armstrong was cycling with a Formula One star

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Reece James reflected on a big day.

John McGinn reminisced.

Newcastle turned the clock back.

As did Manchester City.

And Ajax.

And Crystal Palace.

Some of Australia’s landmarks were lit in green and gold.

Premier League media day.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said farewell to Matt Turner.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike with a friend.

Moods were measured on the Hulk scale.

George Russell enjoyed his holiday.

Tennis

One tennis great wished another a happy birthday.

UFC

Conor McGregor was getting some sun.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News