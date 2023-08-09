Valtteri Bottas goes for a ride with Lance Armstrong – Wednesday’s sporting social

Captain of Chelsea. A real honour & proud moment for me & my family.

From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone that helped on the journey.

The role is new to me but I’ll do everything to lead our club back to where we belong. Winning titles.

See you at the Bridge. pic.twitter.com/BWmKFFLU3A

