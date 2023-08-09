Valtteri Bottas goes for a ride with Lance Armstrong – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.
Football
Reece James reflected on a big day.
John McGinn reminisced.
Newcastle turned the clock back.
As did Manchester City.
And Ajax.
And Crystal Palace.
Some of Australia’s landmarks were lit in green and gold.
Premier League media day.
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said farewell to Matt Turner.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike with a friend.
Moods were measured on the Hulk scale.
George Russell enjoyed his holiday.
Tennis
One tennis great wished another a happy birthday.
UFC
Conor McGregor was getting some sun.