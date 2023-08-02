Katie Taylor out to avenge first pro loss with rematch against Chantelle Cameron

Chantelle Cameron, right, outpointed Katie Taylor in May (Damien Eagers/PA)

Katie Taylor has an immediate chance to avenge the first defeat of her professional career as she takes on Chantelle Cameron again on November 25 in Dublin.

Cameron retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles in May with an against-all-odds majority decision win in Taylor’s Irish homecoming at the 3Arena, which will also stage the rematch.

While Cameron expressed a wish to move down to 135lbs and challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion, the return bout will once more be at 140lbs for the Northampton fighter’s belts.

Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world light-welterweight champion (Damien Eagers/PA)

Taylor’s loss shattered her perfect record in the paid ranks after 22 consecutive wins and the unbeaten Cameron, who moved to 18-0 by beating her rival, is ready to show it was no one-off.

Cameron said: “To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. I’m going in there with more aggression and energy. I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie.

Repeat or Revenge ? @chantellecam her Undisputed Championship against @KatieTaylor November 25 in Dublin live on @daznboxing ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/I0Ih3tPrjV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 2, 2023

“I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

Taylor had been undefeated since Rio 2016, when she was still in the amateurs but, despite turning 37 last month, retirement is a long way from the Bray fighter’s mind.