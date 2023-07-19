Notification Settings

Inter Milan sign Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal

Published:

Cuadrado was a free agent following the end of his Juventus contract this summer.

Inter Milan have announced the signing of former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

The 35-year-old has joined Inter on a one-year deal after arriving at the San Siro on a free transfer.

Cuadrado was a free agent following the end of his Juventus contract this summer, after a successful spell at the club in which he won 11 trophies in eight years.

Cuadrado has also had spells in Italy with Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina and made the move to Juve in 2017 permanent following a two-year loan spell from Chelsea.

“I’m delighted and would like to thank God for this opportunity. For me, it’s an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe. I’m happy,” Cuadrado told the Inter website.

“I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history.

“I chose Inter because we all know what they represent on a global level. The important thing is for my family and I to feel good. We had the opportunity to remain in a place that, for us, is home. It’ll definitely be the best choice.”



