Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social

What a sight ?

Our squad pose in front of Perth’s latest mural, symbolising community, our journey to Boorloo/Perth and the ancient wetlands of Whadjuk Noongar Boodjar.

? Painted in collaboration with First Nations artist JD Penangke as she shares her cultural connection with… pic.twitter.com/IIPz2GpF9b

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2023