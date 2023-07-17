Notification Settings

Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Argentina star arrived at his new club Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi.

Ilkay Gundogan became a Barca player.

Mohamed Salah trained hard.

Luton were feeling the heat.

A mural for Tottenham.

New one-shoe trend?

Wilfried Zaha was making memories.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

A dream realised.

Strike a pose champions.

Neal Skupski was still celebrating.

Cricket

KP was in awe.

Eoin Morgan enjoyed Wimbledon.

James Anderson was in claret and blue.

Formula One

Jules Bianchi was remembered.

Ten years apart.

Darts

Raymond Van Barneveld was in Blackpool.

UK & international sports

