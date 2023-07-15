Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid celebrate victory over Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda

British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid thrilled a packed Court One by winning their fifth Wimbledon wheelchairs doubles title.

Hewett and Reid reclaimed the trophy, having been runners up last year, with a 3-6 6-0 6-3 victory over Japan’s Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda in three sets.

It was an 18th grand slam win for the pair and a measure of revenge for Scotsman Reid, who was beaten by Oda in the singles semi-final earlier on Saturday.

Great Britain's @alfiehewett6 and @GordonReid91 have now won 18 Grand Slam Wheelchair Doubles titles together ? What a duo!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/z2Or1cWMCg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

“That was something else, I’ve got goosebumps,” said Hewett.

“We dream of atmospheres like this, it doesn’t come around often and I’m glad we rose to the occasion.”

Reid added: “It was a great match. I think we’re going to have a lot of battles in the future.

“Me and Alfie, on match point, we were both tearing up a little bit, the atmosphere was electric.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid celebrate victory on a packed Court One (Victoria Jones/PA)

“My first Wimbledon was in 2008 on court 53 or something in front of three men and his dog, my mum and my sister.

“If you’d told me then we’d be on a nearly full Court One with the crowd going berserk, I would never have believed you.

“It’s an incredible atmosphere and an incredible occasion for us and for wheelchair tennis.”