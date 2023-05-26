Football rumours: Real Madrid offered chance to sign Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

What the papers say

Real Madrid have reportedly been given an opportunity to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, says the Spanish giants have been offered the chance to pick up the 29-year-old in a player-plus-cash deal. Kane’s contract at Tottenham expires next summer and any transfer would give Spurs the chance to cash in before risking him leaving as a free agent.

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique (Adam Davy/PA)

Staying with Tottenham, The Sun reports the club’s search for a new manager has taken a blow, with Paris St Germain linked with a move for top target Luis Enrique. Citing Marca, the paper says the French powerhouses are likely to sack boss Christophe Galtier and enter the race for the former Spain coach.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says 24-year-old France defender Jules Kounde is set to snub a rumoured approach from Chelsea to stay at Barcelona.

Social media round-up

Man United are keeping tabs on Declan Rice’s situation #MUFC https://t.co/Qae2tJtTEo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 25, 2023

Tottenham a manager no-go zone with bosses ‘all talking to each other’, ex-star claims in devastating verdict | @TomBarclay_ https://t.co/saoiBNgbr3 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 25, 2023

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a permanent move to Italy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Samuel Umtiti: The Daily Mirror says the Barcelona and France defender, on loan at Italian side Lecce, is eager to find a permanent deal in Italy.