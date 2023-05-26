England’s Harry Hall takes three-shot lead in Texas with career-best outing

Harry Hall hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

A career-best round of 62 propelled England’s Harry Hall to the top of the leaderboard after the opening day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Hall took only 22 putts to card a score of eight under and a decisive three-shot lead in Fort Worth, Texas.

He picked up eight birdies without dropping a shot and managed to save par from 15 and 30 feet.

Harris English is Hall’s closest competitor on five under, after the American split a bogey with six birdies, including two on his final two holes.

Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton and Andrew Putnam are all tied for third on four under par.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed day for Scotland’s Russel Knox and English duo Callum Tarren and Justin Rose, who all head into Friday’s second round on one under.