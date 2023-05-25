Football rumours: Manchester United ‘launching £55million swoop’ for Mason Mount

Alessandro Bastoni on new long term deal: “I feel very good here at Inter, I’m on the same page with the club. I think we will continue together, the new deal is close”. ?⚫️? #Inter

New contract will be signed soon — valid until June 2028 for €5m net per season plus add-ons. pic.twitter.com/7kek23b3Uv

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2023