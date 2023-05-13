Notification Settings

Mauricio Pochettino agrees to become new Chelsea manager – reports

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Tottenham boss will reportedly replace Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

The Blues have agreed terms with the former Tottenham boss, according to reports in various media outlets on Saturday evening.

The 51-year-old Argentinian would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard is currently in charge at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

There has been no confirmation from the club. The PA news agency has contacted Chelsea.

Chelsea are seeking a new full-time manager after sacking Graham Potter amid a run of poor form just seven months into his five-year contract in April.

Lampard, who previously managed the club from 2019-21, was brought in on a temporary basis but the team’s struggles have continued and they sit 11th in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 before being sacked later that year, is available after leaving Paris St Germain last summer.

UK & international sports

