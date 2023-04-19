Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Billy Twelvetrees to leave Gloucester at the end of the season

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

.

Gloucester’s Billy Twelvetrees
Gloucester’s Billy Twelvetrees

Former England centre Billy Twelvetrees will leave Gloucester at the end of this season after 11 years with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Gloucester said that 34-year-old Twelvetrees is to embark on a new challenge.

He has made more than 270 appearances for Gloucester since joining them from Leicester. He also won 22 Test caps.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Billy is such a quality individual, as a bloke and as a rugby player. I have known him a long time and I’ve got all the time in the world for him.

“There is no doubt that he will be considered a club legend for his contribution to this club and this city over the last decade.

“We’ve obviously got a couple of games to go yet, but when the time comes, Billy leaves with our blessing and support for his next journey.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News