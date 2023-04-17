Notification Settings

England prop Ellis Genge cited for dangerous tackle against Sale

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Bristol front-row forward faces a disciplinary hearing.

Ellis Genge
England prop Ellis Genge has been cited for a dangerous tackle during Bristol’s Gallagher Premiership defeat against Sale Sharks.

Genge was yellow-carded following the incident, which happened during the second half of Bristol’s 36-20 reversal at Ashton Gate on Friday.

Referee Luke Pearce viewed television replays before sin-binning Genge, who had tackled Sale flanker and England team-mate Tom Curry.

“The case will be heard tomorrow evening (Tuesday 18 April) by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC sitting with Mitch Read and one other panel member to be confirmed,” the Rugby Football Union said.

Bristol have two Premiership games left this season, at Exeter next weekend before hosting Gloucester on May 5.

The Bears are out of play-off contention, but are still chasing Heineken Champions Cup qualification for next season.

