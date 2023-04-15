Corach Rambler races to National glory for Russell and Fox

Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell celebrate after winning the Randox Grand National

Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Randox Grand National for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.

Successful at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

Corach Rambler wins the 2023 Randox Grand National! ? The favourite made it look easy in the end!#ITVRacing | #GrandNational | @lucindavrussell | @DerekFoxJockey pic.twitter.com/hQEMizY9KV — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2023

He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year’s winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.