Football rumours: Could Lionel Messi land in Saudi Arabia?

What the papers say

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos could both be off to Saudi Arabia from Paris St Germain after the club stalled their contract talks amid the club facing sanctions from Financial Fair Play, The Mirror reports.

Chelsea have placed a hefty transfer fee of up to £70million on their midfielder Mason Mount with the young player showing interest in joining his former coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, according to The Guardian.

Mason Mount has reportedly shown interest in joining Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan’s potential move to Barcelona could give Manchester United the chance to snare the signature of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from the Spanish club, the Mirror reports.

Evan Ferguson has reportedly knocked back interest from several Premier League clubs with the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker keen to continue developing developing at Brighton, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Fuming Chelsea 'looking to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter Milan' in 'anti-Barcelona' transfer https://t.co/xYs41fmqSW — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 31, 2023

It would be a big leap for the Belgian ?https://t.co/Uoe2XeSflo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 30, 2023

Players to watch

Andreas Christensen, right, could be on his way back to the Premier League (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Andreas Christensen: The former Chelsea player could be on his way back to the Premier League with several clubs interested in the Barcelona defender.