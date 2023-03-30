Notification Settings

Daniil Medvedev overcomes Christopher Eubanks to reach Miami Open semi-final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The in-form Russian won 6-3 7-5 against his unheralded American opponent.

Daniil Medvedev stretches for a backhand against Christopher Eubanks
Daniil Medvedev ended the run of qualifier Christopher Eubanks to reach his first Miami Open semi-final.

American Eubanks has been enjoying the best fortnight of his career and will break into the top 100 for the first time next week, but Medvedev proved too strong in a 6-3 7-5 victory.

The Russian has won 22 of his last 23 matches, losing only in the Indian Wells final to Carlos Alcaraz, and is bidding for a fourth title from five tournaments.

Medvedev has already played 30 matches in 2023, and he told Amazon Prime Video: “That’s crazy because I feel great. I don’t know if it’s going to cost me at the end of the season – I hope not.

“That’s what we try to do with my team. Last year was not amazing but we were practising and working a lot. One moment I was like, “When is it going to pay off?’ This year it managed to click. I’m looking forward to one more.”

He was the player under pressure to start with, saving five break points in his second service game against the rangy Eubanks, but Medvedev came out strongly after a brief rain delay, winning five games in a row.

The only blip came with a loss of serve after he broke Eubanks to lead 4-2 in the second set but the American was unable to hold to force a tie-break.

